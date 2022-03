Bootlicking Zivhu Claims Mnangagwa, Mangwana Are Political Saints

Tinashe Sambiri|Enigmatic politician Killer Zivhu, who is fighting for recognition, has claimed that the Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa is a true patriot.

Political observers say Zivhu is an enigma following his inconsistency.

In his latest tweets, Zivhu describes Mr Mnangagwa as a veteran freedom fighter who nearly lost his life fighting for independence.

“President ED wakatambura murume uyu, akapotsa afira muBikita nguva ye Hondo, akatongerwa kufa namabhunu. Akatiza nemusango 2017 achida kuurayiwa. Nguva yaMugabe waigona kutaura zita rake wakasununguka kana uchiti corner R Mugage yeimwe road chete. But ED munotuka pamadiro wani,” Zivhu claimed.

“I respect Nick Mangwana for this, 1 he doesn’t block people chero mukatukaseyi, 2 mukati wareva nhemha anoona zvirinani kuramba achidziwedzera, panevamwe vanochinja chinja kana vanyepa,3 no matter what people say , he supports his boss to the fullest,he is loyal and consistency,” added Zivhu.

Killer Zivhu