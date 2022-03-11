Elisha Muroiwa Quits Football Due To Bad Health

ELISHA MUROIWA RETIRES FROM FOOTBALL, CITES HEALTH REASONS

Former Dynamos defender Elisha Muroiwa has today announced retirement from football , citing health reasons for his decision. Posting on social media, Muroiwa said :

“Today I say goodbye to professional football, it wasn’t easy for me, it is the most painful decision I had to make but for the sake of my healthy, I had to stop. In good and bad times, football was my life.”

We wish him the best as he makes the next move in his life. – Zim Football Lovers

