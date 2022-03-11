Featured Sport
Elisha Muroiwa Quits Football Due To Bad Health
11 March 2022
ELISHA MUROIWA RETIRES FROM FOOTBALL, CITES HEALTH REASONS

Former Dynamos defender Elisha Muroiwa has today announced retirement from football , citing health reasons for his decision. Posting on social media, Muroiwa said :

“Today I say goodbye to professional football, it wasn’t easy for me, it is the most painful decision I had to make but for the sake of my healthy, I had to stop. In good and bad times, football was my life.”

We wish him the best as he makes the next move in his life. – Zim Football Lovers

