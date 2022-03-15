All Systems Go For Ideas Party Maiden Rally

Share

By A Correspondent| Ideas Party of Democracy (IPD) is set to launch its maiden rally in Gweru on April 16.

Speaking from his base in South Africa, charismatic opposition leader Herbert Chamuka who is the leader of the fast growing party said it was all systems go for the rally.

“We are urging every peace loving Zimbabwe from all walks of life to attend our inaugural rally.

“We are going to launch our 2023 election roadmap because we are the government in waiting.

“We are sure that we are going to form the next government. Everyone is invited,” said Chamuka.

Chamuka who was recently on a whirlwind tour of different provinces setting structures said that the response he was given was humbling.

“Zimbabwe has been in jaws of dictatorship for long. People are hungry for change and IDP is ready to usher in Zimbabwe into a new political dawn where every citizen is protected by the constitution

“The population want a country where prosperity is guaranteed. Right now; people are struggling to get basic documents such as passport and national identification cards.

“It’s a pity and we want to make Zimbabwe great again,” he said.

Zimbabwe has been struggling for years under the leadership of Zanu PF and IDP promises to be an alternative.