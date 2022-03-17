ZimEye
10 students were arrested for protesting against fees hikes @UniversityOfZim amongst them is Tanaka Masvaya a vibrant female student leader. This is to more young women who are ready to fight for their rights. Stop destroying our education system!#FreeTanakaMasvaya @daddyhope pic.twitter.com/czbAPPcc1P— Paidamoyo O Masaraure (@paidamasaraure_) March 16, 2022
