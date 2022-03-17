Bosso, DeMbare Clash In Independence Cup Final

The 2022 Independence Cup final will again feature traditional rivals Highlanders and Dynamos.

The invitational match is part of the 42nd Independence Day celebrations and will happen on 18 April at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo. President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to be in attendance.

The Glamour Boys are the defending champions after winning the 2021 trophy with a 2-0 victory over Bosso. This match was played behind closed doors due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

But in this year’s edition of the cup, fans will be allowed to attend the game since this is where the main Independence Day celebrations will be held.

Details about the prize money will be released soon.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe