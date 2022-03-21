Grisly Murder Shocks Rusape Community

A 55-year-old man from Rusape was last week killed in cold blood by an unknown assailant.

The victim, Vitalis Makaha, of Mona Farm (Tollgate) area was found dead with an axe stuck on his head by his neighbour.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)acting spokesperson in Manicaland Province, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the case. He said:

On March 9, Mr John Somani (53) of Plot Two, Mona Farm visited the now deceased, Vitalis Makaha of Plot One, Mona Farm.

He saw him with Evidence Hore who after some time left for his homestead. Somani later left Makaha’s homestead and went home.

The following morning, Somani visited Makaha’s homestead and upon arrival, he saw some goats roaming as the pen was open.

He called the now-deceased but did not get a response. He went to Makaha’s bedroom hut which was open.

He entered the room and saw Makaha’s body covered with a blanket and an axe stuck on the left of the head around the eye area.

A report was made to the police who attended the scene. It was also discovered that a goat was slaughtered in the pen and one was missing.- Manica Post