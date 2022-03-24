Two Years Of Hell For Netsai, Cecilia, Joana

Spread the love

Inside the Fourth Chimurenga

*Women Undersiege…

Two Years Of Hell For Chimbiri, Mamombe and Marova*

By Stephen Sarkozy Chuma

Abducted from a police station, tortured, brutally assaulted physically and sexually, dumped at Muchapondwa shops, arrested in hospital beds, sent to Chikurubi Maximum Prison and in and out of court for two years!

That is the tears dropping story of Cecillia Chimbiri, Joana Mamombe and Netsai Marova – the three young female leaders of CCC who have seen all kinds of abuse from Emmerson Mnangagwa’s fascist regime.

Today, the 24th of March 2022, Mamombe and Chimbiri will be back in the dock in Court 14 at Rotten Row Magistrate Courts in Harare for continuation of a strange trial that kicked started on the 15th of March. Yes strange, in the sense that the victims will be standing in the accused’s dock while the perpetrators, the state will be on the witnesses’ stand.

Such is the kind hyena justice inside Mnangagwa’s Second Republic!

Next month will mark exactly 2 years of torture and torment of our brave female cadres since that fateful day when the were abducted from police custody.

They have been nailed by the police! Crucified by state institutions like Potraz, ZBC and The Herald! The loose-mouthed nurse cum government spokesman, Nick Mangwana has already hanged them!

Will the courts hang them too?

The general sentiment among the public is that our courts are captured. The courts therefore have a big decision to make. Either to further drag its image down the mud together with Mnangagwa’s soiled image or repair its tattered image in the court of public opinion.

From the French Revolution to the First Chimurenga, women have always been involved or played a pivotal role in popular protests in removing dictators.

If this horrendous abuse of Chimbiri, Mamombe and Marova can not move you as a citizen, then what will move you?

President Nelson has already set the pace by declaring this year as a year of Citizens Action for Change. Today calls for Citizens Action – fill up Rotten Row’s Court 14 in solidarity with our girls.

DefyOrDie

FillUpTheCourts

VoteCCC

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...