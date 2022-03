JUST IN: Top Cop Nabbed For Possessing Fake Hunting Licence

According to Zimparks, a top police officer has been arrested for possessing a fake Leaner Proffessional Hunter licence (LPH).

The cop (yet to be named) was arrested while trying to renew it and has been handed to CID for further investigations.

More to follow…

