Villagers Construct Own Court

By A Correspondent- Villagers from Fuyana village, Matobo district in Matabeleland South have built their community court to enhance justice delivery in the area.

Chief Mayenga Ngwenyama Fuyana told Southern Eye that they decided to construct a traditional court to enhance justice delivery in the community.

“We built the Fuyana community court in order to meet the modern standards and to avoid sitting under trees during these modern times,” Fuyana said.

“We then consulted the council to seek permission to build a community court and Matobo villagers in the diaspora contributed funds towards buying building materials for Fuyana community court.”

Fuyana added: We are dealing with issues of Zamanyoni ward 19 which covers Zamanyoni village, Bhalagwe, Mbuya and Mahetshe village. The court also covers Makhasa ward 10 covering Esigodini, marinoha,Tjehondo and Makhasa village.”

The traditional court is empowered to handle cases in line with the country’s traditional court system except high-level crimes such as armed robbery.

newsday

