Zanu PF Chiweshe Terror Campaign Thug Dies

By -Zanu PF Central Committee member, and Chiweshe terror campaign leader John Nhamburo has died.

He was 41.

Nhamburo died at Parirenyatwa hospital in Harare this Tuesday morning after a short illness.

Zanu PF Mazowe District Coordinating Committee Secretary for Information, Kushinga Dutiro confirmed the development describing Nhamburo’s death as a huge loss to the ruling party.

He told the state media that the party has lost a cadre who still had a lot to offer in politics after becoming a member of the ZanuPF central committee at a young age.

Nhamburo was a former Zanu PF national youth executive member.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

Last month, Nhamburo was accused of deliberately running over and killing a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member.

His actions resulted in massive uproar as police hesitated to bring him to book.

Opposition CCC claims that Nhamburo was in the habit of terrorising villagers in Ward 2 in Chaona.

