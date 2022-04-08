ZRP Summons Mnangagwa-Legitimacy-Challenger for Interviews Over Unspecified Crime

The Mnangagwa-legitimacy-challenger, Sybeth Musengezi has been summoned to the ZRP Law and Order division for interviews.

Musengezi has taken Mnangagwa to court saying his take over of the ZANU PF Presidency was illegal and therefore invalid, and just yesterday he was photographed meeting his lawyers over the case.

The police have written to him to come for interviews over still to be disclosed charges. Below is the official ZRP letter:

Mnangagwa-legitimacy-challenger (man who took ED to court over the Nov 2017 coup) @MusengeziSybeth summoned to law and order for interviews | is @PoliceZimbabwe being fair on him? pic.twitter.com/WUhO48qj88 — ZimEye (@ZimEye) April 8, 2022

