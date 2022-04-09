Learnmore Jongwe A Pillar Of The People’s Struggle

Tinashe Sambiri|The late Movement for Democratic Change founding member, Learnmore Jongwe was a pillar of the people’s struggle.

This was said by Citizens’ Coalition For Change deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba.

The late founding President of the Movement for Democratic Change, Dr Richard Tsvangirai, chairperson Isaac Matongo, Gibson Sibanda, President Nelson Chamisa, among others, played a pivotal role in spearheading the struggle for freedom from Zanu PF oppression.

See Siziba’s statement below:

By Gift Ostallos Siziba CCC Deputy Spokesperson

Remembering Learnmore Jongwe: The struggle for a truly democratic society has been our reality.

We have in this struggle faced persecution, arrest, torture and in the process lost friends, comrades and families.

Today we want to let you fellow Citizens that we will not betray these comrades.

In honor of their work we shall finish this struggle.

The victory of the our collective effort is their victory, we stand firm and strong knowing very well that the finishing line is closer.

We have a big task ahead of us and together we shall march to victory.

We learn from the best!

Continue to Rest In Peace Jongwe

RegisterToVoteZW

