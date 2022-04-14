GMB Forces Millers To Hike Mealie-Meal Prices

By- The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has reacted to the recent price increases of maize and wheat by the Grain Marketing Board (GMB).

GMB on Monday increased the prices of maize and wheat to millers by 41% and 15% respectively.

The price of maize rose from ZW$53 000 per tonne to ZW$75 per tonne while that of wheat went up from ZW$56 000 to ZW$66 000.

In a statement, GMAZ Chairman, Tafadzwa Musarara, said they had no option but to adjust the prices of maize and flour to meet operational costs.

Below is the statement by GMAZ:

