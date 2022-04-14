Ramaphosa Sits On Cold-Floor Moaning Flood Victims While Mnangagwa Airlifts Luxurious Sofas | PICTURES

By Farai D Hove | South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa has been pictured humbly crashing onto the cold floor moaning flood victims in Kwazululu Natal, while cross the Limpopo, army personnel are in pictures airlifting luxurious sofas for use by Emmerson Mnangagwa, exactly this same time 3 years ago.

SA vs ZIMBABWE

Ramaphosa sits on the cold floor attending to flood victims in KZN, while Mnangagwa airlifts sofas to Chimanimani (exactly this time 3yrs ago) https://t.co/Q1B6dty2o3 pic.twitter.com/xGUF1e2vMN — ZimEye (@ZimEye) April 14, 2022

Ramaphosa yesterday met the family of Ms Nelisiwe Qwabe whose 3year-old grandson, Luyanda, is missing after floodwaters destroyed their home. Ms Qwabe’s grandsons Lwandle, 11 & Lusanda, 7, died when their home collapsed. 2 other grandchildren survived the incident. PICTURES

Dai ari Dambudzo @edmnangagwa atoenda nemasofa plus red carpet — 🅿️ANASHE 🇿🇼 (@Panashe_JJ) April 13, 2022

