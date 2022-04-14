Ramaphosa Sits On Cold-Floor Moaning Flood Victims While Mnangagwa Airlifts Luxurious Sofas | PICTURES
14 April 2022
By Farai D Hove | South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa has been pictured humbly crashing onto the cold floor moaning flood victims in Kwazululu Natal, while cross the Limpopo, army personnel are in pictures airlifting luxurious sofas for use by Emmerson Mnangagwa, exactly this same time 3 years ago.
Ramaphosa yesterday met the family of Ms Nelisiwe Qwabe whose 3year-old grandson, Luyanda, is missing after floodwaters destroyed their home. Ms Qwabe’s grandsons Lwandle, 11 & Lusanda, 7, died when their home collapsed. 2 other grandchildren survived the incident. PICTURES