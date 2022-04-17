Son Butchers’ Mother For Using Black Magic On Him

24-YEAR-OLD man assaulted his mother and young brother with a broomstick after accusing them of using black magic on him.

The matter came to light on Wednesday at Bindura magistrates courts where Nyasha Sande appeared before magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura charged with assault.

The magistrate sentenced him to 10 months in prison three were suspended on condition of good behaviour the remaining seven were commuted to community service.

Prosecutor Victoria Choga told the court that on March 24 Sande came home late and saw his mother Netsai Chareka (52) and young brother Roy seated in the dining room watching television.

Nyasha accused the two of using his photographs in black magic and he picked a broom which he used to assault the two with.

His mother filed a police report leading to his arrest.

-Byo24

