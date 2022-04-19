Elvis Nyathi Family Demands Justice

By- The family of Elvis Nyathi, the 43-year-old Zimbabwean who was brutally murdered by a xenophobic mob in Johannesburg’s Diepsloot in South Africa last week wants the perpetrators of the gruesome murder to be brought to justice.

Speaking at Nyathi’s funeral service held at the Brethren in Christ Church, New Lobengula on Saturday, his cousin, Mphathisi Ndlovu, said:

As the Nyathi and Ndlovu families, we are traumatised by the way Elvis died. We will try to move on but we will not forget.

No person deserves to die the way he was killed. We hope his killers would be punished.

He was a hard worker working for his family, he was a jovial person who loved peace and quiet.

Meanwhile, the Nyathi family expressed gratitude to all Zimbabweans who comforted them in their grief. Said Ndlovu:

We thank the whole of Zimbabwe for showing support, despite differences in the languages we speak, Zimbabweans showed us immense support.

They showed us that they can unite and speak one language. This is one of the occasions where I have witnessed Zimbabweans coming together for one cause. Our wish is may this unity last going forward.

At the border, we were welcomed by well-wishers who bought us food. Along the way, people were stopping us, passing their condolences.

This showed us that Elvis’ death touched the hearts of many.

We stopped in Esigodini for a small service and received donations from the people, stopped at NUST and here in Bulawayo, we saw your tremendous support.

This really touched us as a family. God will thank you on our behalf.

The late Elvis Nyathi Banajo Mbodazwe was born on 14 February 1979, at Brunapeg Hospital to parents Mfanyana Nyathi and Sipho Ndlovu.

He grew up at Tshatshe, Sewula in Kezi, and did his primary education at Sewula Primary School in Matabeleland South Province.

Nyathi’s family moved to Insuza and in 2006 he left for South Africa, where he was a gardener until his death.

In South Africa, he lived in Diesploot Extension One where he was beaten, stoned and set alight metres from his home.

Nyathi was currently building his own home in Ntabazinduna, Umguza District, Matabeleland North Province.

He leaves behind his wife Nomsa Tshuma and four children.

