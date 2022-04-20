Biti Speaks On Foiled Mako Abduction

By- Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy President, Tendai Biti, said the recent attempts by Zanu PF to abduct his party activist Makomborero Haruzivishe were embarrassing.

Biti denounced the Monday night attack saying President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration does not respect human rights.

He said:

The latest attempt to kidnap Makomborero Haruzivishe is proof beyond reasonable doubt that the Mnangagwa regime is an incorrigible regime with no respect of human rights.

It will never reconcile itself to the vision of a stable, peaceful, united, democratic, free Zimbabwe. The Zimbabwe we all want.

Unidentified men purporting to be police officers in plain clothes reportedly approached Haruzivishe, manhandled and cuffed him, trying to arrest him.

Haruzivishe was saved by members of the public.

In a Facebook live video, the activist is heard resisting the would-be abductors and demanding to see the men’s identity documents.

Haruzivishe later added on Twitter saying he does not “understand why I was attacked in a clear abduction attempt yesterday.”

Haruzivishe spent 10 months and 22 days in prison last year for allegedly inciting public violence after he staged a demonstration in Harare last year.

He was also facing several other criminal charges.

More: NewZimbabwe.com

