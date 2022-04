ED Opens Mabvazuva Clinic In Epworth

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has offically opened Mabvazuva Clinic in Epworth Harare.

Said Nick Mangwana on twitter:

“Mabvazuva Clinic in Epworth has been officially opened by His Excellency, President @edmnangagwa. Govt is committed to improving the livelihoods of Epworth residents. This clinic will make it easy for them to access primary healthcare.”

Mabvazuva Clinic in Epworth has been officially opened by His Excellency, President @edmnangagwa. Govt is committed to improving the livelihoods of Epworth residents. This clinic will make it easy for them to access primary healthcare. pic.twitter.com/s8DR30QTMf — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) April 23, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...