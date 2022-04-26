Chinese National Jailed, Faces Deportation

By A Correspondent- A Chinese mechanic turned cook is set to be deported from Zimbabwe after he was jailed for violating the terms of his residence permit.

Li Changfeng (24), was selling Chinese traditional dishes to locals in Bulawayo’s Old Luveve suburb.

Changfeng’s culinary skills attracted the attention of immigration officials who then looked into his work status in the country.

It was the established his work permit stipulated that he was employed as a mechanic by Dongxin Machinery, a firm in Kadoma that specialised in mining machinery.

Changfeng had resigned from the company but he failed to notify immigration officials as was legally required.

He was therefore found to have broken the law as he continued using the existing permit.

Changfeng appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Gamuchirai Gore, facing charges of violating the terms of his employment permit as outlined in the Immigration Act.

He was convicted and fined R500, and detained at Khami medium prison, awaiting deportation from Zimbabwe.

