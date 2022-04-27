ZRP Speaks On Nkulumane Horror Crash

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed an accident that occurred in Bulawayo after a commuter Omnibus (kombi) collided with a haulage truck Tuesday morning.

Six people were killed and 11 others hospitalised.

The kombi was coming from Pumula South carrying commuters when it collided with the moving heavy goods truck at the intersection of Khami Road and Masiyephambili, close to the Nkulumane Complex.

National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said:

The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the intersection of Masiyephambili and Khami Road today at 5AM where six people died while 11 others were injured. A non-Zupco Toyota Hiace kombi with 17 occupants went through a red robot (traffic light) and rammed into a moving truck before it was trapped between the horse and trailer and dragged for about 30 metres.

The kombi landed on its roof.

Six people were already dead when the Bulawayo Fire Brigade arrived at the scene at 5.55 AM, 10 minutes after getting the call, a spokesman said. The spokesman said:

The Brigade extricated the trapped and the commuter omnibus was turned to stand on its wheels using a winch.

Three ambulances ferried the injured to Mpilo Central Hospital.

Kombis are banned from carrying commuters, except for those registered with monopoly transporter ZUPCO, but the government’s failing public transport system forces many to use “mshika-shika” – unlicenced transporters to get to work.

