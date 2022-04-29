Johane Marange Victim Refuses Medical Examination

By A Correspondent- A Johane Marange minor congregant who was allegedly raped by her uncle refused to go for a medical examination as it is against her church doctrine.

The matter came to light at Mutoko magistrates courts where the uncle who cannot be named to protect the victim appeared before magistrate Elijah Sibanda yesterday.

The state led by Nathan Mujuru alleges on April 24 the complainant met her aunt at Mutoko business centre who told her that she had hired a taxi to go with her to her house.

To the complainant’s surprise along the way her aunt ordered the taxi driver to divert the route and went to Tsiga village where the suspect resides.

Upon arrival at the suspect’s house, the complainant’s aunt told her that she had eloped to her uncle and the uncle raped her minutes later.

The complainant purported to be going to the toilet and rushed to the police station and filed a police station leading to the arrest of the complainant.

However, a medical report was not presented in court since the complainant refused to go to the hospital for medical examination.

