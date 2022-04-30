Chamisa Fights In Chin’onos Corner

By- The Nelson Chamisa led CCC party said it was mobilising citizens to visit social justice activist and journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono’s rural home.

Hopewell is under attack from Zanu PF which is claiming that it gave him money to buy goats he is keeping at his rural home.

This was announced by CCC deputy chairman, Job Sikhala this weekend.

Tweeted Sikhala:

I have decided to join other citizens who have volunteered to be at Chin’ono village near Mukarakate in Murehwa tomorrow to defend one of our citizens under attack from the regime. I have mobilised more volunteers. Tonorarika ko. This nonsense has to be stopped once and for all.

Tonorarika ko. This nonsense has to be stopped once and for all — HON Job Wiwa Sikhala (@JobSikhala1) April 30, 2022

