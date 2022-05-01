Zanu PF Hooligans Threaten To Seize Hopewell Chin’ono Goats

By A Correspondent

Tough-talking Citizens’ Coalition For Change vice chairperson Hon Job Sikhala has blasted Mr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF party for terrorising prominent journalist Hopewell Chin’ono.

A charged Sikhala described Zanu PF as a “party of dogs and reptiles.”

Hon Sikhala wrote on Twitter:

“This is stupidity and idiocy of the highest order.

Plundering what they did not work for is their hallmark.

ZANU PF is a party of dogs and reptiles. Let’s wait and see what they are going to do on the promised Sunday

@daddyhope

‘s village homestead .”

“Nw the grabbing of goats story is dominating international headlines.

The idiocy of the regime embarking on retribution against voices of reason has its price.

I gather they hv bn transcribing

@daddyhope

‘s speech in Geneva 2 press criminal charges against him & it will be worse.”

