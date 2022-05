Mwonzora Launches Voter Registration Blitz

By- MDC-T President Douglas Mwonzora, has launched a voter registration blitz, where he is encouraging Zimbabweans to vote for him in the next year’s elections.

His communication department announced the blitz on Twitter:

Zanu-PF must go! Are you happy? No.. Exports. No.. Commuter transportation. No…Pensions. No.. Jobs. No.. Own reliable currency. #RegisterToVote2023 #VoteMwonzoraforPresident #fambasimbotifamba

