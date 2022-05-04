Chamisa Promises More TVs and Radio Stations

By- The leader of the opposition CCC, Nelson Chamisa, said his government will licence more Radios and TV stations if voted into power next year.

Chamisa pledged Tuesday in his World Press Freedom Day message he posted via Twitter:

On this day, World Press Freedom Day, we remember and celebrate the work of all ethical journalists.We thank you for your sterling work,as the oxygen of society.Keep informing! It is a tragedy that Zimbabwe only has one TV station. We will change and fix this tragedy!

We will change and fix this tragedy! pic.twitter.com/YBmrBdiV22 — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) May 3, 2022

