Police Files: Suspect Commits Suicide Following Death Of Cop During Scuffle

The ZRP is investigating the circumstances in which a Police Officer who was pursuing a suspect who was trying to steal solar panels mounted on top of a roof at a house in Dulibadzimu, Beitbridge, died when the two fell down at 0054 hours.

The suspect later committed suicide in a Police cell while detained together with three other suspects who have been since been interviewed by Police on the incident.

The ZRP is investigating the circumstances in which a speeding Toyota Hiace Kombi went through a Police checkpoint along Vumba- Mutare Rd. The vehicle had a left tyre burst after the roadblock and it overturned before landing on a durawall at

CMED Mutare Depot this morning at 0700 hours.

As a result, four people died while eight others were injured. The Police are now conducting investigations to establish what actually transpired in this sad and unfortunate incident.

The ZRP is investigating a murder case in which a seven-year-old female juvenile was fatally assaulted all over the body with sticks and sjamboks by three male juveniles aged nine, ten, and eleven at Nsundu Village, Kwekwe on 02/05/22. – ZRP

