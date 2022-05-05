Teachers Announce National Schools Shut-Down Date

By- Teachers and University students have declared next Monday a national schools shut-down day.

Tweeting Thursday, the Amalgamated Teachers Union of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe National Association of Students Unions said schools would from Monday be shut down until the government addresses their issues.

Tweeted ARTUZ and ZINASU:

ARTUZ Teachers Union and ZINASU Students Union are shutting down schools and universities on 9 May. Citizens have been patient with the Government for the past four years, but enough is enough! Let’s stay home on 9 May!

