Police Officer ‘Refuses’ To Nail Mamombe

Spread the love

By- In a development that has exposed the state a police officer who was supposed to testify in a case in which Harare West legislator, Joana Mamombe and her two colleagues, exiled Netsai Marova and Cecilia Chimbiri, are accused of faking their abduction has failed or neglected to appear in court.

Venencia Muchenje was one of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers who were manning the roadblock at Harare showgrounds on the day the trio was allegedly abducted in 2020.

Muchenje has since told the court that Mamombe and her friends were neither seen nor arrested at the roadblock on the day in question.

ZRP initially reported that the trio had been arrested for violating COVID-`19 regulations after organising and participating in a flash food demonstration in Warren Park. The statement was later withdrawn with police saying they didn’t know where the trio was.

Muchenje was expected to continue with her testimony, but has failed on two occasions with the duo’s lawyer, Alec Muchadehama, raising fears that the witness does not want to be cross-examined.

But prosecutor, Michael Reza, said Muchenje is not feeling well.

On Wednesday, Reza was forced to call Muchenje’s boss at Machipisa Police Station who promised to send his colleagues to Muchenje’s house.

The Court was forced to adjourn as the state made efforts to find Muchenje.

After the brief adjournment, Reza said the officers sent to her house did not see her.

The matter was postponed by Magistrate Faith Mushure to May 17 for trial continuation.

More: NewZimbabwe.com

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...