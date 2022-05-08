Manchester City Target Pogba

Spread the love

Manchester City have joined the race to sign Paul Pogba during the summer transfer window.

The midfielder’s contract with Manchester United is expiring at the end of this season and talks to renew the deal have stalled.

It’s certain the situation will not change and Pogba will not extend his six-year stay at Old Trafford

According to English outlet, Daily Mail, City are now exploring the option of signing the Frenchman on a free transfer.

The publication adds that Pep Guardiola wants to add a new versatile central midfielder to fill the void that will be left by captain Fernandinho, who has confirmed that he will leave the Etihad Stadium in the summer when his contract expires.

Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are also keen on Pogba, who joined United for what was a world record £89.5 million ($110m) in 2016.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...