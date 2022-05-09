Sikhala, Councilor On Door-To-Door Thank You Tour

By- CCC deputy chairman and St Mary’s MP, Job Sikhala and his winning ward 7 councillor, Lovemore Maiko, have embarked on a door to dor thank you campaign in Chitungwiza.

The two took to the people at the weekend soon after Maiko won the Ward 7 by-election on Saturday.

Sikhala posted on tweeter:

From 10 am today up to this hour, I had an opportunity to visit each & every household in Ward 7 together with our winning Cllr Lovemore Maiko in Zengeza West constituency to thank them for braving the attacks & violence perpetrated upon them by the evil ZANU PF and defeat them.

