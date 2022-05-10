Trio Hauled To Court Over US$100k Church Heist

By A Correspondent- Three men from Harare have appeared in court facing charges of robbery after they allegedly robbed a local church of US$100 000.

The trio, Alexio Rwizi, (35) Llyod Mutusva (47) and Munyaradzi Matenhese (51) allegedly broke into a Mosque along Simon Mazorodze road in Harare and got away with US$100 000 in cash.

The court heard that Rwizi who works at the Mosque as a builder engaged his alleged accomplices to help him steal from his employer.

The trio has been remanded to this Tuesday for bail application.

In a related matter, Forward Sirewo allegedly pounced on a Highlands family and got away with a car, cash and other valuables.

e has since appeared in court facing charges of robbery.

It is alleged that Sirewo who was armed with a machete, iron bars and stones broke into the house and threatened the complainant before robbing her of US$4 200, a car and other valuables.

The accused was remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

In another case, one Mabutho Mpofu appeared in court facing charges of attempted murder after allegedly pushing a teenage girl into a well.

The court heard that the girl was rescued by her mother who used a rope to pull her out before reporting the matter to the police.

He was granted ZWL10 000 bail.

More: ZBC News

