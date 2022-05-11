After Years Of Looting Chiadzwa Diamonds, Poor Villagers Made To Cheer A Renovated Dip Tank

By A Correspondent| Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) held a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open a renovated dip tank handed over to Chiadzwa communities as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR).

This is despite the fact that Chiadzwa communities have witnessed massive extraction of diamonds by different companies since from around 2008.

The extracted diamonds have not benefitted the local communities, with the state of schools, roads and houses among others only worsening due to increased traffic.

While many expected the diamond mining companies to invest heavily in modernizing their area of operation so that it can reflect the value of its underground resources, ZCDC saw it fit to renovate a dip tank and make noise about it.

The company’s executives had to drive all the way from their offices in Harare to gather in Chiadzwa to officially commission a dip tank that will be used by the local communities.

Posting on its social media platforms, ZCDC said the recently commissioned dip tank is too good that a person will like taking a dip. WHAT ABOUT THE DIAMONDS THAT ARE NOW INACCESSIBLE TO THE POOR VILLAGERS?

“TOO GOOD YOU WILL FEEL LIKE TAKING A DIP! ZCDC officially handed over Agoni dip tank to the Chiadzwa community which the company rehabilitated as part of its CSR initiatives. The community expressed its gratitude to the company for its involvement in the community,” ZCDC posted on Twitter.

