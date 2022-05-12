Chamisa Provides Answers To The Collapsing Economy

Spread the love

By-CCC President Nelson Chamisa said that he has the answers to the ailing economy.

Chamisa said this this week when he was responding Zanu PF government’s dramatic ban on bank landing to corporates.

As a result of Mnangagwa’s announcement, prices of basic commodities started to rise.

Posting on the party’s social media platforms, CCC said they had the solutions to the failing economy.

Posted CCC:

The 7 May economic policy announcement by

@edmnangagwa

shows that the economy has collapsed. Hyperinflation, eroded wages, extreme poverty & an illegal bank lending freeze have made life harder for the citizens. In line with our #AlternativeGovtAgenda, we propose the following:

🟡The 7 May economic policy announcement by @edmnangagwa shows that the economy has collapsed. Hyperinflation, eroded wages, extreme poverty & an illegal bank lending freeze have made life harder for the citizens. In line with our #AlternativeGovtAgenda, we propose the following: pic.twitter.com/DAkEPCA40E — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) May 12, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...