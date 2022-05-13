BREAKING: Elvis Nyathi Murder Suspects Granted USD186 Bail

Spread the love

By A Correspondent | The six men on trial for the murder of Zimbabwean national Elvis Nyathi have been granted bail.

A Randburg magistrate announced the case is now postponed to the 7th July for further investigations.

Announced the magistrate: “Based on the evidence presented by the Defense yesterday pertaining to the identification parade taking into account that crimes of this nature are dependant on the identification of the perpetrators, it is this court’s finding that exceptional circumstances have been placed before the court, that permits the applicant’s release on bail.

“Therefore the court will set an amount of bail that the applicants can afford, taking into account that the applicants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

“Further that, the purpose of bail is to secure the attendance of the applicants in court to stand trial. In the results, bail is fixed in the amounts of R3,000 each…”

Elvis Nyathi murder suspects granted bail R3,000 each. Matter postponed to the 7th July 2022 for further investigations. https://t.co/VJX4vVp1dY — ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 13, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...