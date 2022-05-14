ZimEye
Pictures- A truck travelling from Mvurwi to Harare carrying tobacco bales developed a mechanical fault before it went up in smoke and was burnt to a shell in Concession this morning. Just a handful of the tobacco was recovered. pic.twitter.com/pYft4Dn9qs— ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 14, 2022
