Chamisa Attends Top Tsvangirai Ally’s Funeral

By-Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa on Saturday attended the funeral of the former MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai’s close ally Enock Mtisi Gwayagwaya.

Gwayagwaya did at the weekend in Chitungwiza.

CCC posted on social media the pictures of Chamisa and other party members attending the funeral in Chitungwiza.

Posted CCC:

IN CHITUGWIZA..We just lost a Veteran trade unionist and a member, Cde Enock Mtisi Gwayagwaya. A democracy and workers’ rights champion. He worked in the hospitality industry and was one of the pioneers of Zctu, together with the late Dr Tsvangirai. RIP Cde Gwayagwaya.

