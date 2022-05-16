ZimEye
How many hospitals can Harare build with the USD14million which Auxillia Mnangagwa is making the city's ratepayers pay a well known armed robber disguised as a Dutch Investor, Mr. Delish Nguwaya? INTERVIEW LOADING— Simba Chikanza (@schikanza) May 16, 2022
Since I've spent the whole of Sunday into the night getting tonnes of phonecalls and threats ordering me not to reveal the Auxillia Mnangagwa video, I've decided to (before taking the huge jump) to subject myself to a PUBLIC TRIAL with the govt ZMC,VMCZ @Potraz_zw all to grill me pic.twitter.com/oa6skPGDtV
For the record: this was NOT an off record, in fact the FL called me herself on the official newsdesk phone. 2ndly, she broke trust by threatening me in the interview, 3rdly, there has never been any trust between her and the media since the coup, no one has ever critiqued her. pic.twitter.com/kTzTV5MbeV— Simba Chikanza (@schikanza) May 15, 2022
Dear Mrs Auxillia Mnangagwa, if you don't call me and we finish our interview, I'm going to be left with no other option than to reveal your (incomplete) VIDEO CALL to me running over 35 minutes long. I'm giving you 8hs afterwhich I will have no option than make the public watch pic.twitter.com/MkdKytXEqG— Simba Chikanza (@schikanza) May 15, 2022
