Robbers Storm Security Company, Steal Ammunition

Police are investigating a case in which unknown men robbed a security company in Eastlea.

The robbery happened on Monday.

Police said the assailants attacked three security guards who were on duty before getting away with money and ammunition as well as cell phones. Said police in a statement:

Police in Harare are investigating a robbery case which occurred on 16/05/22 at around 0100 hours at a security company along Waterhill Avenue, Eastlea.

2/4 Seven unidentified suspects who were armed with pistols, machetes and button sticks attacked three security guards who were on duty before stealing from them, US$500 as well as ZWL$600 cash and three cellphones.

3/4 The suspects ransacked the company’s offices and stole a DVR, Laptop, company cellphone, cash (amount to be supplied), a pistol, serial number 178030, two Bruno Pistols (serial numbers 178033 and 740948) and a diplomatic tactical rifle, serial number ZA218739.

4/4 A Chub safe containing various rounds of ammunition was also stolen. Anyone with information to contact Harare Operation on 0242 748836/ PGHQ Whatsap on 0712 800197 or report at any nearest Police Station.

