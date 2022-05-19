Zimbabwe Sugar Association Speaks On Looming Sugar Shortage

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Sugar Association (ZSA) has dispelled fears of a looming shortage of sugar saying there are adequate stocks of all types of sugar within the country.

ZSA chairman Muchadeyi Masunda said that reports claiming that the country’s major sugar producer, Tongaat Hulett, has suspended production are false. In a statement, Masunda said

The Zimbabwe Sugar Association is aware of misleading reports in the media stating that there is a looming shortage of sugar in the country due to the suspension of production by Tongaat Hulett, the country’s major sugar producer.

We wish to advise all our valued stakeholders that these reports are unfounded and incorrect.

There are adequate stocks of all types of sugar within the country following the successful resumption of the milling season in April 2022.

The sugar industry has been operating smoothly without any interruptions and does not expect any disturbances to sugarcane farming, sugar production or the distribution logistics which are currently in place.

We would like to assure our valued customers and stakeholders that the Zimbabwe Sugar Industry remains committed to producing enough sugar for the local market.

