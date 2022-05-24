Linda, Hopewell Chin’ono Social Media Fights Deepen
By- The social media fights between gender activist-cum-politician and Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono have deepened with female Twimboz accusing the latter of perpetrating gender violence against the former.
Female Twimboz have since petitioned the Zimbabwe Gender Commission to put Chin’ono to order.
The two have for a long time been trading insults on tweeter.
Tweeted Female Twimboz:
We have since taken up
‘s abuse with the
. We couldn’t stop n watch
continue with their adverts that seek to demean n degrade women, this time dark women. Having a dark skin does not mean one does not bath.