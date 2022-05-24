“Zanu PF Scared Of Kagame “

By A Correspondent- Joseph Kalimbwe, a member of Zambia’s ruling United Party for National Development led by the country’s President, Hakainde Hichilema has suggested that ZANU PF officials are afraid of criticising Rwandan President Kagame.

Kalimbwe said it’s easier for George Charamba, Ndavaningi Mangwana, and other senior ZANU PF officials to criticise Hichilema for meeting AFRICOM officials in Zambia yet are quiet when Kagame meets the same United States of America military officials. Tweeted Kalimbwe:

Charamba, Mangwana, Moyo and many in ZanuPF spoke a lot about AFRICOM and the US Army in Zambia.

They offered lectures and insulted our leader as if they hold the monopoly of wisdom.

Now that AFRICOM met President Kagame in Rwanda, it’s silent here. Theirs is just pure hate on Hakainde!

Charamba is the Deputy Chief Secretary-Presidential Communications in the Office of the President of Zimbabwe and former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information.

Charamba’s position makes him the official spokesperson for President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Nick Mangwana is the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

Charamba and Jonathan Moyo, a former ZANU PF Politburo member, have insinuated that Hichilema is a puppet of neo-colonial forces after AFRICOM reportedly proposed to establish a military base in Zambia.

ZANU PF secretary for Finance, Patrick Chinamasa, recently warned Zimbabweans that voting for CCC in next year’s harmonised elections will bring war and instability to the country. He said:

Those who parrot support for quislings ought to be reminded that given Zimbabwe’s illustrious liberation history mooting a US Africom Military base in Zimbabwe as is proposed in Zambia will destabilise Zimbabwe and inevitably trigger a quick befitting counter-revolutionary response.

