Zim Church Denounces Gays & Lesbians

By-The United Methodist Church (UMC) has stated its position on the Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer (LGBTQ) movement.

In a statement, UMC leader, Bishop Eben Kunakayi Nhiwatiwa, warned congregants against accepting homosexual marriages as it is against the teaching of the Bible.

This comes after claims that the LGBTQ issue is on the agenda at the United Methodist Church Special General Conference of seven days expected to begin towards the end of August this year. Said Bishop Nhiwatiwa:

The future of the church is in the hands of our able master and Saviour Jesus Christ, who is the author and finisher of our faith.

Marriage is defined in Genesis 2:24 as a union between one man and one woman.

Any sexual activity outside this context is sinful and is an abomination.

Such action upsets God’s divine order for human sexuality.

What does Genesis 2:24 say?

Therefore a man leaves his father and his mother and cleaves to his wife, and they become one flesh [Revised Standard Version].

The LGBTQ issue was raised ahead at the 2016 General Conference and the Council of Bishops then agreed to have a Special General Conference in 2019 to make a final decision.

This is according to another letter circulating among church leaders expected to attend the General Conference scheduled for August 29 to September 6 2022.

The letter informs the church leaders that the rejected One Church Plan of 2019, has resurfaced with a different name “The Christmas Covenant”. The letter reads in part:

Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer (LGBTQ) group kept growing and pushing for the Book of Discipline to be amended to allow for gay marriages and the ordination of gay and lesbian pastors.

Things got to a head at the 2016 General Conference.

The 2016 GC, through the Council of Bishops, then agreed to have a Special General Conference in 2019 to put a finality to this conflict.

The two main petitions at the 2019 GC were: The One Church Plan (this intended to allow Gay & Lesbian marriages and ordination of Gay & Lesbian Pastors through a decentralisation process with the church remaining as one THE ONE CHURCH PLAN).

Those who have followed these events carefully will have noticed that the One Church Plan, rejected in 2019, has resurfaced with a different name – The Christmas Covenant.

The same people, who campaigned for the One Church Plan, are back campaigning for the Christmas Covenant.

And The Traditional Plan – This advocated to keep the church in the current set-up and upholding the current BOD, which does not allow Gay & Lesbian Marriages and ordination of Gay & Lesbian Pastors.

Allow us to point out that because the General Conference is yet to sit, there is no position taken by the General Church at the moment, therefore, no one should be victimised.

