CCC Member Faces Burial Society Ouster

By A Correspondent- A Zanu PF activist last week threatened to remove aspiring CCC councillor in Gutu West, Mrs Chakona, from the local burial society scheme.

The Zanu PF man, Peter Mukachi, confronted Mrs Chakona at Tapepuka Burial Society and threatened her for supporting President Nelson Chamisa.

A villager who spoke to ZimEye.com on condition of anonymity said:

“Taenda kuburial nhasi yeTapepuka pamuunga Peter Mukachi atora Mai Chakona padivi akavati ndakanzwa kuti muri kuda kuita councilor vakati eye zvikanzi saka mobuda muburial, hameno kuti politics dzopindawo nekuburial here?”

In Magunje a kraal head is confiscating villagers’ identity documents.

“Vanhu varikutorerwa zvitupa nema sabhuku vachinzi zvikudiwa kuti vatore pfubvudza. Is this legal

Let’s expose this sabhuku chigede under chief dendera was demanding them this week.

The id’s are being taken yet RG’s office is due to visit the area on 1 June.

The sabhuku mupfurutsa phone number is 0776142101

[Sabhuku chigede All under chief dendera

This is happening in Magunje,” said a source in the area.

