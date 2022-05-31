Sikhala Dismisses Police Statement On Moreblessing Ali Abduction

Tinashe Sambiri| Hard-hitting CCC deputy chairperson Hon Job Sikhala has blasted ZRP boss Paul Nyathi for protecting Zanu PF hooligans who abducted Moreblessing Ali.

Sikhala has described Paul Nyathi’s statement as “bull crap.”

The fearless politician wrote on Twitter:

Paul Nyathi your crap statement absolving Simba Chisango from the violence that happened to Moreblessing Ali shld be informed by the report right on your desk by 1 of his victims.

My case number CR 73/05/22. The attack was on 15/05/22. Reported on 16/05/22. Jeche Precious is my name…

This is complete bull crap Paul Nyathi. Pius Jamba is a well known ZANU PF thug here in Chitungwiza. He is half brother to Simba Chisango and they have been working hand in gloves to terrorise innocent citizens in Nyatsime.

This is embarrassing and a clear demonstration that u protect perpetrators of violence. It is a pathetic lie to suggest that it was a love affair conflict when it was clear political violence. We live and stay here in Chitungwiza. Hatiudzirwe. Don’t lie to the nation.

Apprehend the culprits and let them show us where Mobby is. This statement should be known to the world that the Zimbabwe police trivialize the violence perpetrated against opposition figures and protect the warlords of ZANU PF.

This is the picture of Pius Jambo, half brother to Simba Chisango who is alleged to be behind the attack of Moreblessing Ali and responsible for her disappearance.

He is said to be currently hiding in Hurungwe.

