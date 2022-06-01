Sangoma Urges Zimbos To Work Hard And Stop Trading Toes For Riches

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Traditional healers have urged Zimbabweans to work hard rather than resort to bizarre rituals such as selling their toes to get rich.

This follows social media reports that people are selling their toes to ritualists for thousands of United States dollars.zaz

A well-known n’anga (sangoma), Sekuru Banda, said the consequences of sacrificing one’s body parts are dire. He said:

Yes, it’s possible but these are ritual sacrifices which we don’t encourage.

Even if one is assured to get the cash instantly, after selling their toe, the danger in this is what follows.

In my many years of practice, I have met people who were offering their body parts as sacrifices, but I declined because I know the consequences.

Our people must learn to work with their hands and God will bless their sweat.

They should go to school, get skills and earn a good living rather than believing in short-cuts.

Another traditional healer, Sekuru Kafera, concurred with Sekuru Banda and urged people to avoid ritual sacrifices. He said:

Our law of practice doesn’t allow us to accept anything in exchange for such sacrifices, this is pure witchcraft and blood will be spilt.

Anyone who is encouraging people to either offer their toes or buy the toes must be arrested because if they are left doing this openly, they will even demand human sacrifices.

The Government should act on such people who are openly granting such sacrifices to members of the public.

Another traditional healer who chose to remain anonymous claimed sacrifices may give one wealth for some time but the occult will keep demanding more and more from the beneficiary. Said the traditional healer:

No one affords the demands of a sacrifice because once you accept the cash, it means you are connected to the cult.

More money will come, but as you enjoy it, the cult will ask for more until you lose your loved ones.-BMetro

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...