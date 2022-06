BREAKING: July Moyo Struggles To Justify Pomona Dumpsite Tender Violation

Spread the love

VIDEO LOADING BELOW…

By Business Correspondent | Government minister July Moyo was yesterday grilled over his defending of the tenderless contract award to the armed robber enlist Delish Nguwaya’s Geogenix company shortly after the sudden death of the Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency Director Douglas Munetsi. Below was his response:

JULY MOYO DEFENDS POMONA TENDER-VOID CONTRACT TO DELISH NGUWAYA https://t.co/3wumQAUHCi — ZimEye (@ZimEye) June 5, 2022

