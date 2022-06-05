Harare Derby Has Lost Verve – Mucherahowa

Legendary former Dynamos captain Memory Mucherahowa believes the Harare Derby between the Glamours Boys and city rivals CAPS United, has lost its flare and is no longer the exhilarating contest it used to be.

The two sides meet at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday with three points and bragging rights on offer.

Mucherahowa said any game pitting the two foes would put the capital to a standstill in the past but that is no longer the case because the clash is not as interesting as it was before.

Speaking to Soccer24 from his base in Slough, United Kingdom, Mucherahowa said: “Look, during our days, we would play every other game before the derby wholeheartedly but truth be told, we would be waiting for the game against CAPS United.

“That is the game everybody, including the supporters, would be waiting for. We would know the date of that game, a month before. We would play any other game, preparing for the Harare derby.

“I’m not sure if that is still the case with the current crop of players. Back in the day, we couldn’t afford to lose that game.”

He added: “Maybe the current crop of players feel the same way about the derby, but to us who will be watching, it’s now very different, it has simply lost its glare.

Mucherahowa tips his beloved Dynamos to win the game but warned against complacency.

” With the way things are at the moment, to be honest, I foresee Dynamos collecting maximum points but the Dembare players shouldn’t relax, CAPS might rise to the occasion simply because of the derby,” he said.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

