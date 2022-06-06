Armed Robbers Tie Naked Police Officer To A Tree, Drives Off With Car, Valuables

Spread the love

A female police officer based at Birchenough Bridge post on Friday last week lost her Honda Fit, laptop, cellphones and other valuables to armed robbers who begged her for a lift while on her way home.

According to a police memo, Rarepatsi Moyo was on her way home from work when she was stopped by two unknown males who pleaded for transport to Tanganda junction.

Below is the full police memo:

On the 3rd day of June 2022 at around 1900 hours, the complainant left her work place at Birchnough Bridge post proceeding to her homestead at Munyokovere village Chief Mutema Chipinge. She was in police uniform and driving a silver Honda fit reg number AEB 7271 and was alone. Upon arrival at Chipinge turn off, two unknown males in mid 20s stopped her and pleaded to be offered transport to Tanganda as they said were proceeding to Chiredzi and the complainant agreed. As they reached, Tanganda turn off, the two were asked to disembark but requested to be taken to Middle Sabi area where they would board Green Fuel trucks carrying sugarcane to Chisumbanje. When they reached Matembudze business centre where they were to be dropped, one accused got out first and produced an okapi knife. The one who was inside produced a machete from a satchel he was holding. The one with an okapi knife then stabbed the complainant twice on the left shoulder before ordering her to move from the steering wheel and she complied. They ordered her to occupy the back seat while one accused took control of the steering. They undressed the complainant thus removing her riot trousers, skin tight, pant and socks. They used the skin tight to cover the complainant’s head and face after tucking in her socks into her mouth. They then drove due south towards Chiredzi along the Ngundu-Tanganda road and latter stopped in Chipinge Safari area where they tired the complainant to a tree using a rope before driving off leaving the complainant. They took with them the complainant’s silver Honda fit registration number AEB 7271, Lenovo laptop, computer keyboard, Sumsung Guluxy A32 cell phone, KGtel cell phone, Police identification card, police notebook, class 4 driver’s license, US$17-00, RTGS$400 and R10 all valued at US$3 567-00. The complainant latter managed to free herself and ran to the tarred road where she was then taken to Middle Sabi police station by a well wisher.

Police attended the scene and no clues were seen. The complainant was taken to section 5 clinic for treatment and no arrest was made.

Investigations are in progress under Middle Sabi RRB 4876847 stop

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...