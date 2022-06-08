Freelance Journalist Threatened Over Story

Spread the love

Freelance journalist Simbarashe Sithole on 7 June 2022 filed a report with the police following threats he reportedly received over a story he wrote on alleged corruption in Minister of Home Affairs Honourable Kazembe Kazembe’s Mazowe West constituency.

In a call recording, a caller, who identified himself as Saunyama, threatened to assault the journalist and to also ‘deal with him on social media’.

The caller expressed his displeasure with the stories that Sithole has been writing pertaining to Minister Kazembe and even asked Sithole to disclose his location threatening to assault him.

In the police report filed at Mvurwi Police Station, Sithole said he is fearing for his life following the threats and harassment by Saunyama who is allegedly a political activist.

MISA Zimbabwe position

MISA Zimbabwe condemns any form of violence, threats, intimidation and harassment of journalists and media workers, more so, during the course of their professional duties.

Journalists have a constitutional mandate and right to seek, receive and impart information without hindrance and such violations (threats) are an unjustifiable infringement in the exercise of their right to media freedom.

MISA Zimbabwe urges any persons with complaints over stories written by journalists to approach the Zimbabwe Media Commission or the Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe for redress.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...