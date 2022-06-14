Breaking….Heavy Police Presence At Moreblessing Ali Funeral

By-CCC deputy chairman and Ali family lawyer Job Sikhala has said there is a heavy police presence in Nyatsime.

Sikhala said he hoped that the police were there to maintain peace.

Said Sikhala:

There is the heaviest police deployment in Nyatsime today around Moreblessing Ali’s residence, never witnessed in this country. We hope this heaviest deployment is to keep the peace for Moreblessing Ali’s Memorial Service Prayer to go ahead peacefully without incident.

Yesterday Sikhala told mourners that burial details for Moreblessing will be unveiled today.

He said:

We are at Chitungwiza Central Hospital, where the hospital wanted to do the COVID-19 tests before the autopsy.

I have been instructed by the family of Moreblessing Ali standing on this picture to announce to the public that there will be no burial of Mobby until [her] murderers are apprehended. Tomorrow’s Memorial Prayer Service will be the major event until further notice. Let us come in our thousands tomorrow to mourn our murdered colleague.

Below are the details of the event:

Memorial Service for Moreblessing Ali Date: Tuesday 14 June 2022 Time: 1300hrs Venue: Moreblessing Ali’s residence, Nyatsime You are all invited to attend,”.

Ali’s mutilated body was found in a disused well in Nyatsime on 11 June after she went missing on 24 May.

A ZANU PF member, Pius Jambo, who is a half-brother to Simbarashe Chisango, an alleged ZANU PF terror gang leader, has been identified as a chief suspect by the police.

Jambo’s whereabouts are not known, and the police said they are looking for him.

